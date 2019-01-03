Gorham Notes

Seniors to meet

The Lakes Region Senior Citizens will learn about self defense and be served lunch when the group meets at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 14, at the community center, 40 Acorn St., in Little Falls.

Those attending the luncheon are asked to bring a dish to share or pay $5.

A Portland policewoman will speak at 12:15 p.m. about resisting aggression defensively.

For more information, call 839-3859.

Gorham grows old

Gorham got its start 283 years ago.

A land grant from Massachusetts, Gorham was first known as Narragansett No. 7 and settlement began in 1736 when John Phinney and his son, Edmund, arrived by canoe.

The next to arrive were Hugh McLellan and Daniel Mosher in 1738.

Gorham was incorporated as a town in 1764.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Dec. 26 that the U.S. public debt was $21,861,315,992,472.00.

Meaghan Dow of Wildlife Encounters displays an Australian jungle carpet python at the New Year Gorham celebration.

Onlookers after a New Year Gorham show view an Australian jungle carpet python held by Meaghan Dow of Wildlife Encounters.

Sophia, a blue and gold macaw from the South American rain forest, was a feature at the Wildlife Encounters exhibition at New Year Gorham.

Billed as King Pong, Michael Trautman opens wide to catch a ping pong ball bouncing off a paddle during his Ping Pong Rodeo at the New Year Gorham celebration Monday evening. This year’s celebration was a sellout, coordinator Virginia Wilder Cross said.