Gorham Notes

Virusso

Anti-trafficking speakers

Hailey Virusso of Safe Voices, a non-profit domestic violence resource center in Central Maine, and Cumberland County District Attorney Jonathan Sahrbeck will be the featured speakers at Potluck with a Purpose at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, at Summit Community Church, 53 County Road (Route 22), in Gorham.

Virusso, also the program manager for Maine’s first emergency safe house for survivors of sex trafficking and exploitation, will speak on combating human trafficking. Sahrbeck will present an update on local anti-trafficking efforts.

Those attending are asked to take a dish to share for the potluck meal.

Chorus thinks spring

The Gorham Community Chorus on Monday at Village School has begun registration and rehearsals for its spring semester.

The chorus’ schedule will resume 7-9 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 28. Registration is $45 and no audition is necessary. It plans a Broadway musicals theme for its May concert.

For more information, visit its Facebook page or email gorhamcommunitychorus@gmail.com.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Jan. 10 that the U.S. public debt was $21,917,603,881,288.34.

Sahrbeck