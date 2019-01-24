Gorham Notes

Citizen’s Police Academy

Gorham Police Department, 270 Main St., is hosting another 10-week Citizen’s Police Academy with classes from 6-8:30 p.m. on Wednesdays starting March 6.

Participants must be 18 or older, live in Cumberland County, have no felony or misdemeanor arrests in the past five years and agree to a background check.

Applications are available on the town’s website, www.gorham-me.org. For more information, call 222-1681 or email Sgt. Ted Hatch at thatch@gorham.me.us.

Shutdown aid available

The Gorham School Department is reaching out to aid those impacted by the government shutdown through its BackPack Program.

The BackPack Program offers students in all schools daily snacks for school days and easy-to-prepare food for the weekends, both on a short-term or long-term basis. All food is non-perishable and free.

For more information or to sign up, email Heather Whitaker at heather.whitaker@gorhamschools.org. No further paperwork is necessary.

Meanwhile, the Gorham Food Pantry, next to St. Anne’s Parish on Main Street (across from Narragansett School), is also offering help to individuals or families living in Gorham who are affected by the government shutdown.

‘Cinderella’ at GHS

The Gorham High School spring musical, “Cinderella,” will be performed over two weekends, Feb. 1-3 and Feb. 8-10 at the school, 41 Morrill Ave.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. on Sundays.

Michael Lortie produces the show; Joshua Hurd is director; Matthew Murray, musical director; and Mariel Roy, choreographer.

Tickets are $12; $10, students and children. For tickets and reservations, call 839-5754.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Jan. 17 that the U.S. public debt was $21,954,771,806,120.41.