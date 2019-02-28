Gorham Notes

USM hosts Science Bowl

More then 100 high school students will attend the Maine Science Bowl 2019 from 8:30 a.m. 5 p.m.Saturday, March 2, at Bailey Hall on the University of Southern Maine campus in Gorham.

The competition matches teams in subjects ranging from biology, chemistry, space science, physics and math. The winning team will compete in the National Science Bowl April 25-29 in Washington, D.C.

Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. with competition beginning at 9 a.m. and finals about 3 p.m. During the day, students will break up into several rooms, where they will begin question-and-answer competitions. As the day goes on, the competition will narrow down the field until two teams compete for the state title.

More than 290,000 students have participated in the National Science Bowlthroughout its 28-year history, and it is one of the nation’s largest science competitions.

The Maine Science Bowl is sponsored by the University of Southern Maine, Texas Instruments Corporation and IDEXX Corporation. Additional support from comes from the USM Provost’s Office, USM President’s Office, Department of Environmental Science & Policy, the Larry Gray family and Hannaford.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Feb. 21 that the U.S. public debt was $22,039,289,882,625.87.