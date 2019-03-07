Gorham Notes

Schools help at funeral

The Gorham School Department filled a major logistical role in last week’s funeral for Gorham High School Resource Officer Wayne Drown, who died Feb. 24.

Norm Justice, school facilities director, said Monday the School Department made arrangements to have 3,000 rental chairs delivered to the University of Southern Maine campus in Gorham where the funeral was held. Justice said Guns and Hoses paid for the rentals and student volunteers helped set up chairs in the USM field house.

Justice said the School Department provided the staging inside the field house and school buses ferried mourners to and from satellite parking lots. “We moved a lot of people pretty quickly,” Justice said.

Superintendent Heather Perry canceled school district wide on day of the funeral.

Meet the legislators



Gorham’s democratic legislative delegation, Sen. Linda Sanborn and Reps. Andrew McLean and Mo Terry, will hold office hours from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 9, at Baxter Memorial Library, 71 South St., Gorham.

The office hours will provide residents with an opportunity to hear updates from Augusta, ask questions about policy making and share opinions on state matters. Office hours also serve as an opportunity for residents navigating state agencies to seek assistance and voice concerns.

St. Patrick’s luncheon

The Lakes Region Senior Center at the Little Falls Activity Center, 40 Acorn St., Gorham, is hosting its traditional St. Patrick’s Day luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, March 11.

The luncheon features special entertainment by the Daytime Players, a group of Cumberland County seniors, at 12:15 p.m. Blanche Alexander, seniors president, said the show will “feature our very own Peter Allen as one of the actors.”

The players most recent program is “A Touch of Blarney,” a mix of song, poetry, readings and original skits.

The luncheon is $8; $10 for non-members.

‘Vision for Village’

Gorham Historical Society members will attend a community workshop, “Vision for the Village,” presented by the Gorham Village Alliance from 6-8 p.m. Monday, March 11, at Gorham Middle School on Weeks Road.

The historical society has been invited to weigh in on the historical importance of the village. The meeting is open to the public and refreshments will be provided.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Feb. 28 that the U.S. public debt was $22,115,526,445,599.07.