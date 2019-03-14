Gorham Notes

Tugman recognized

School Committee Chairman Darryl Wright told the Town Council last week that Kate Tugman finished third in the recent New England Championship Indoor Track Meet.

“Kate received the highest score ever for Gorham in the New England meet,” Wright said.

Blood drive

The American Red Cross is sponsoring blood donation opportunities 1-6 p.m. on Friday, March 22, at Cressey Road United Methodist Church, 81 Cressey Road, Gorham.

To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on March 7 that the U.S. public debt was $22,029,051,549,002.87.