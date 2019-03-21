Gorham Notes

Tozier

Tozier anti-trafficking speaker

Alison Tozier, a lawyer, will speak when Potluck With a Purpose meets at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 22, at Summit Community Church, 53 County Road, Gorham. The snow date is March 29.

The monthly series raises awareness of human trafficking. Cindy Elder organizes the meetings and is excited about Tozier as a guest speaker.

“Prior to becoming a lawyer, Ali spent a year in London holding a leadership role in HERA (Her Equality, Rights and Autonomy). HERA’s mission is to empower women who were once trafficked to identify and utilize their strengths and to become the kind of people who look up instead of down,” Elder said in a press release.

Tozier traveled to safe houses throughout the “UK encouraging women to sign up for the HERA programs,” Elder said.

Those attending the meeting are asked to take a dish to share. Everyone is welcome.

Remember Drown

A gofundme site has been established to benefit Special Olympics Maine in memory of the late Wayne Drown, who died Feb. 24. Drown was a longtime member of Gorham Police Department and school resource officer who was instrumental in founding the state’s Special Olympics.

To donate, go to www.gofundme.com/SpecialOlympicsMaine.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on March 14 that the U.S. public debt was $22,028,877,815,332.49.