Gorham Notes

Students saw Notre Dame

Twenty-eight Gorham High School students visited Paris, France, this week and toured the Notre Dame Cathedral the day before fire ravaged the landmark built in the Middle Ages.

“We have checked in with all students and chaperones and all are well,” Gorham Superintendent Heather Perry said Tuesday.

The Gorham group visited France on a World Languages trip.

“Students and chaperones alike are saddened by the recent events, but have been able to witness a nation coming together around its historical landmark,” Perry said. “Certainly, memories that will last a lifetime.”

The group continued its scheduled travels and will return to Gorham later this week, Perry said.

Race to honor Drown

The Gorham and Standish Lions clubs’ 11th annual 5K and 10K road race is set for 9 a.m. May 4 at Gorham Recreation Department, Ballfield Road.

Proceeds this year are dedicated to Special Olympics in honor of the late Wayne “Pooch” Drown.

Registration at the event is $25 for adults and $10 for students. Preregistration is $18 at running4free.com.

Bridge on DOT radar

Improvements for Little River Bridge on Route 237 (Mosher Road) will be discussed at a Maine Department of Transportation public meeting at 6 p.m. May 2 at the Gorham Municipal Center, 75 South St.

Transportation officials will attend the meeting to hear public concerns and answer questions about the project. The bridge was built in 1952 and rehabbed in 1988.

A replacement bridge could cost about $2 million, transportation officials said in a meeting last year, and construction could come in the summer of 2020.

Inquiries about the project can be sent to Devan Eaton, project manager at Maine Department of Transportation, Bridge Program, 16 State House Station, Augusta, Maine, 04333-0016. Or, call 215-5729 or email devan.c.eaton@maine.gov.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on April 4 that the U.S. public debt was $22,027,837,127,788.04.

