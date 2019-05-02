Gorham Notes

Brush drop off

Gorham Public Works, 80 Huston Road, will accept brush from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 4, and May 18. The drop-off is limited to residents only and stumps will not be accepted.

Leaves and grass clippings will be accepted in the designated area throughout the season. For more information, call 892-9062.

Seniors luncheon

Lakes Region Senior Center, 40 Acorn St., in Gorham will host a potluck luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 13.

Bring an entree to share. Members not bringing a dish to pass can eat for $5; non-members, $8. Entertainment follows the meal at 12:15 with Alex and Themia of Westbrook, who will sing 40s and 50s songs. The pair has performed at open mics and many senior centers in the area.

Community Chorus concert

Gorham Community Chorus will perform a spring concert with a Broadway musicals theme at 7 p.m. May 19 at Gorham High School, 41 Morrill Ave. Admission is by donation.

Photos of historic homes

Gorham Historical Society will be photographing historic homes in the next couple of weeks.

Suzanne Phillips, historical society president, said homes in all areas of the town would be photographed to update the society’s records of historic properties.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on April 25 that the U.S. public debt was $22,027,894,379,236.04.