Gorham Notes

The Farmers’ Market is back in the swing of things this summer next to the library on South Street.

Rosary rally

Participants from around southern Maine will gather in Gorham on Saturday, June 15, for a Rosary rally that will be preceded by a procession through town.

The procession will begin in the Bailey Lot of the University of Southern Maine at 11 a.m. Parking will be available in front of Bailey Hall, and volunteers will drive participants back to their vehicles after the rosary rally. The procession will be just over a mile long and will lead to St. Anne Church, 299 Main St., where the rally will be held outdoors starting at noon. Water will be available at both USM and the church.

Those unable to walk in the procession can meet the group on the front lawn of the church for the rally. Everyone is welcome, including people who have never prayed the rosary.

Rosaries and guidance will be available for anyone interested. The rally will also be livestreamed at www.maineneedsfatima.org.

The event on June 15 is the latest organized by “Maine Needs Fatima,” a group which began hosting outdoor rallies in 2017 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the appearance of Mary to three young visionaries in the town of Fatima, Portugal.



Dan and Ellen Kasprzyk of St. Anne Parish founded the group after learning about a movement entitled “America Needs Fatima” that encourages individuals and families to come together to pray the rosary.

“We knew we wanted to bring this experience to Gorham,” said Dan Kasprzyk. “We obtained permission from St. Anne Parish and worked with other parishioners and the Knights of Columbus to organize outdoor rosary rallies with tents, music, banners, information booths, free rosaries, and special guests.”

Six outdoor rallies were held in Gorham in both 2017 and 2018. The Kaspryzks credit the many enthusiastic parish volunteers for their assistance with presenting the rallies and give special thanks to Fr. Lou Phillips, pastor of St. Anne.

“Without him, none of this would be happening,” Kasprzyk said,

For more information, call 615-0575 or visit www.maineneedsfatima.org.

Gazebo concerts

The free summer concert series at the gazebo adjacent to Baxter Memorial Library gets under way 6-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, with the Bluegrass band World Famous Grassholes.

The series will continue through Aug. 6. Parking is available along South Street (Route 114) or in the Gorham Municipal Center lot off Ball Park Road.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on June 6 that the U.S. public debt was $22,026,251,450,735.52.