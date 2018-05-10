Gorham OKs new Maine Optometry medical office

A rendering of the Maine Optometry building approved Monday in Gorham.

GORHAM — Maine Optometry received approval Monday to build a medical office building at Mosher’s Corner in the gateway to Gorham.

The building will be at Vista Park in the Fairview Acres subdivision commercial office zone at the intersection of routes 25 (Main Street) and 237 (Mosher Road). Both highways are heavily traveled commuter routes.

The Planning Board unanimously 6-0 (Chairman Edward Zelmanow absent) approved the project. Amy Landry, CEO at Maine Optometry, said construction would start immediately.

“Right now,” Landry said after the meeting, “we’re very excited.”

The site is across Route 25 from Martin’s Point. “We work closely with Martin’s Point,” she said.

The Main Optometry building will have three stories and a basement. An abutter, James Sanderson asked how many floors Maine Optometry would occupy in the building.

Thomas Perkins of Dirigo Architectural Engineering, which represented Maine Optometry, said it would be on one floor. Other medical office space floors will be available for tenants.

“I love this,” Planning Board member Michael Richman said. “I can’t wait to see this go up.”

Access to the building will be from Route 237 and the facility will have 41 parking spots. Maine Optometry has several locations including its current one in Gorham at 347 D Main St.

Also on this week’s agenda, the Planning Board heard a pre-application proposal by Chase Custom Homes for a 121-lot housing subdivision on 103 acres off South Street (Route 114). Andrew Morrell of BH2M in Gorham represented Chase.

Discussion of the proposed project will be continued at another meeting.

The Planning Board also heard a proposal by Hannaford for a grocery pickup center outside its Gorham store along with a 12 by 32-foot building to handle returnable bottles and cans. The request was postponed pending verification of a travel lane width in the parking area.

Under its request, Hannaford in Gorham will get a fresh outside paint color combination and slight signage change.

