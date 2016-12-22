Gorham Police Notes

Arrests

Raul L Ross, 30, Central Street, Westbrook, on May 31 on charges of obstructing report of crime, aggravated assault and violating condition of release; and on June 1, criminal restraint, on Gray Road.

Lindsey E. Mason, 29 Brighton, Massahusetts, on June 5 on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drug, on School Street.

Patrick J. Collins, 39, 828 Gray Road, Gorham, on June 7 on a charge of failure to pay fine, in Gorham.

Monika K. Baribeau, 22, 639 Duck Pond Road, Westbrook, on June 8 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Deering Road.

Tracy R. Widdecombe, 40, Burnham Street, Westbrook, on June 8 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), on Ossipee Trail.

Colton A. Burnell, 18, Hollis, on June 9 on a charge of imprudent speed, in Gorham.

Stephen P. Lake, 22, Gorham, on June 10 on two counts of assault, at Dingley Springs.

Wesley D. Childs, 31, Main Street, Gorham, on June 11 on charges of operating without license, operating under the influence (alcohol) and leaving scene of property damage accident, on Main Street.

Shane P. Dickey, 22, Pine Street, Gorham, on June 12 on charges of refusing to submit to arrest and allowing a minor to possess or consume, on Pine Street.

Arrests

Raul L Ross, 30, Central Street, Westbrook, on May 31 on charges of obstructing report of crime, aggravated assault and violating condition of release; and on June 1, criminal restraint, on Gray Road.

Lindsey E. Mason, 29 Brighton, Massahusetts, on June 5 on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drug, on School Street.

Patrick J. Collins, 39, 828 Gray Road, Gorham, on June 7 on a charge of failure to pay fine, in Gorham.

Monika K. Baribeau, 22, 639 Duck Pond Road, Westbrook, on June 8 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Deering Road.

Tracy R. Widdecombe, 40, Burnham Street, Westbrook, on June 8 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), on Ossipee Trail.

Colton A. Burnell, 18, Hollis, on June 9 on a charge of imprudent speed, in Gorham.

Stephen P. Lake, 22, Gorham, on June 10 on two counts of assault, at Dingley Springs.

Wesley D. Childs, 31, Main Street, Gorham, on June 11 on charges of operating without license, operating under the influence (alcohol) and leaving scene of property damage accident, on Main Street.

Shane P. Dickey, 22, Pine Street, Gorham, on June 12 on charges of refusing to submit to arrest and allowing a minor to possess or consume, on Pine Street.