Gorham Police Notes

Mark A. Dimastrantonio, 41, Hemlock Drive, Gorham, on Aug. 10 on a charge of operate vehicle without license-condition/rerstriction, in Gorham.

Michael H. Stevens, 40, Roosevelt Trail, Windham, on Aug. 12 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), on Gray Road.

Cory A. Blake, 45, New Gorham Road, Westbrook, on Aug. 13 on charges of aggravated traffic of scheduled drugs and illegal importation of scheduled drug, in Scarborough.

Ryan D. Kovats, 34, Gray Road, Windham, on Aug. 13 on a charge of operating under the influence (drugs or combo) – one prior, on Gray Road, Gorham.

Jill A. Simas, 36, New Gorham Road, Westbrook, on Aug. 13 on charges of illegal importation of scheduled drug and aggravated traffic of scheduled drugs, in Scarborough.

Eric J. Woodbury, 21, Sury Lane, Scarborough, on Aug. 13 on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drug, traffic in prison contraband, violating condition of release, and theft by unauthorized taking, on Wintergreen Drive.

Russell H. MacDougall, 28, Blackberry Lane, Gorham, on Aug. 18 on a charge of hold-house for other agency, on Blackberry Lane.

Daniel R. Berry, 25, Sandbar Road, Windham, on Aug. 19 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), in Gorham.

Peter M. Wormell Jr., 41, Samuels Way, Gorham, on Aug. 19 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), in Gorham.

Brandon S. Williams, 25, Central Street, Westbrook, on Aug. 20 on a charge of operating under the influence (drugs or combo), on Central Street.

Tiffany R. Delisle-Watson, 21, Hemlock Drive, Gorham, on Aug. 21 on a charge of operating under the influencre (alcohol).

David M. Kudas, 28, Main Street, Kennebunkport, on Aug. 21 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Dow Road.

Steven J. Williams, 35, East Grand Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, on Aug. 21 on charges of violating condition of release, operating without license and unlawful possession of scheduled drug, in Gorham.

Wesley D. Childs, 31, Main Street, Gorham, on Aug. 23 on a charge of revocation of “pre-conv.” bail, on Main Street.

Angela C. Cloutier, 31, Majestic Heights, Windham, on Aug. 24 on a charge of failure to appear, in Gorham.

Brandon J. Dagnese, 22, Saco Street, Scarborough, on Aug. 24 on a charge of unlawful traffic in scheduled drugs, on Main Street.

Mason T. Day, 26, Hampshire Road, Brownfield, on Aug. 24 on charges of violating conditioin of releaser and unlawful possession of scheduled drug, on South Street.

Brady S. Provencher, 20, Farrington Road, Gorham, on a charge of violating condition of release, on Spruce Lane.

Jack B. Tapps, 59, Morgan Town, West Virginia., on Aug. 25 on a charge of disorderly conduct, on Main Street.

Jeffrey J. Watson, 21, Lewiston Road, Gray, on Aug. 26 on a charge of operating under the influencer (alcohol), on Gray Road.

Teresa Plummer, 55, Staples Road, Limington, on Aug. 27 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), on Ossipee Trail.

Erik K. Smith, 29, St. Lawrence Street, Portland, on Aug 28 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), in Gorham.

Thomas Saul, 65, East Grand Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, on Aug. 28 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), in Gorham.

Robert J. Didonato, 18, New Portland Road, Gorham, on Aug. 28 on charges of operating without license and operating under the influence, in Gorham.

Robert J. Didonato, 18, New Portland Road, Gorham, on Aug. 28 on a charge of illegal transportation liquor by a minor, in Gorham.