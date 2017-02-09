Gorham Police Notes

Arrests

Allison L. Greenlaw, 29, Ash Drive, Gorham, on Oct. 1 on charges of hold-house for other agency, and failure to appear, in Gorham.

Daniel A. Seavey, 29, Henry Hill Road, Buxton, on Oct. 2 on a charge of failure to stop for officer, on Main Street.

Dustin L. Emerton, 27, Main Street, Gorham, on Oct. 9 on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drug, on Gray Road.

Shawn M. Goodine, 38, Westbrook, on Oct. 9 on five counts of failure to appear, in Gorham.

Matthew R. Bouchard, 23, Sanborn Street, Gorham, on Oct. 11 on a charge of failure to appear, on Sanborn Street.

Joshua C. Cox, 33, Pequawket Trail, Standish, on Oct. 15 on a charge of operating under the influence (drugs or combo) – one prior, on Daniel Street, Gorham.

Ryder S. Parkhurst, 20, Kingston, Mass., on Oct. 15 on charges of operate vehicle without license – condition/restriction, refusing to submit to arrest, criminal trespass, operating under the influence (alcohol) – no test, and failure to stop for officer.

Amanda M. Hayes, 31, Cole Road, Windham, on Oct. 16 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), in Gorham.

Joanne Fitzpatrick, 33, Grant Street, Portland, on Oct. 17 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), on Main Street, Gorham.

Fergus T. O’Reilly, 19, Ichabod Lane, Gorham, on Oct. 18 on charges of display/possess suspended/fraud license, operating under the influence (alcohol), and operate vehicle without license-condition/restriction, in Gorham.

Victor J. McLeod Jr., 36, County Way, Portland, on Oct. 19 on a charge of violation of protective order.

Kayla M. Small, 22, Teri Circle, Westbrook, on Oct. 24 on a charge of operating under the influence (drugs or combo), in Gorham.