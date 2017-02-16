Gorham Police Notes

Arrests

Thomas M. Scott, 22, Central Street, Westbrook, on Oct. 28 on charges of violating condition of release and unlawful possession heroin-priors, on Main Street.

Dylan J. Wilcox, 24, Moss Road, Windham, on Oct. 28 on charges of four counts of burglary of motor vehicle, two counts unlawful possession of scheduled drug, four counts theft by unauthorized taking, and stealing drugs, on Main Street.

Austin M. Swanson-Monge, 19, Main Street, Gorham, on Nov. 1 on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and burglary of a motor vehicle, on Oakwood Circle.

Randy A. Young, 30, Central Avenue, Limerick, on Nov. 3 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), on Main Street.

Nicole E. Hopkins, 43, Burnigman Drive, Buxton, on Nov. 3 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), on Narragansett Street.

Christopher L. Molbeck, 47, Wessex Street, Portland, on Nov. 4 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), in Gorham.

Travis D. Plowman, 26, Plowman Road, Gorham, on Nov. 4 on charges of obstructing report of crime and domestic violence assault, on Plowman Road.

Joshua Fontanes, 18, Dingley Spring Road, Gorham, on Nov. 6 on charges of criminal mischief, theft by unauthorized use, and operating vehicle without license, in Gorham.

Casey R. Gustafson, 29, Fort Hill Road, Gorham, on Nov. 7 on charges of criminal trespass and domestic violence terrorizing, on State Street.

Terra L. Hansen, 26, Acorn Street, Gorham, on Nov. 8 on a charge of hold-house for other agency, on Acorn Street.

Kyle A. Braga, 27, Boundry Road, Standish, on Nov. 10 on charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), and violating condition of release, on Fort Hill Road.

Willie N. York III, 38, Fort Hill Road, Standish, on Nov. 11 on charges of arson, burglary, assault and criminal mischief, in Gorham.

Cassandra L. Ashton, 26, Harmony Drive, Standish, on Nov. 13 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), on Fort Hill Road.