Gorham Police Notes

Arrests

Pierce R. Kehlenbeck, 25, College Avenue, Gorham, on Nov. 19 on a charge of illegal possession less than 1.5 ounces marijuana, on Glenwood Avenue.

Steven B. Rogers, 49, Avon, on Nov. 19 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol) – one prior, on Route 25, Standish.

Bronson W. Shapleigh Archer, 28, Sebago Lake Road, Gorham, on Nov. 19 on a charge of domestic violence assault, at Little Falls Lil Mart in Gorham.

Pierce R. Kehlenbeck, 25, College Avenue, on Nov. 20 on a charge of violating condition of release, in Gorham.

Beau D. Whitcomb, 51, Augusta, on Nov. 15 on charges of failing to report, attaching false plates, operating after suspension, judgement and commitment, and operating under the influence (alcohol) – one prior, in Portland.

Christopher A. Brown, 25, Plains Road, Hollis, on Nov. 22 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), on Main Street.

Dawn E. Ricci, 39, Dingley Spring Road, Gorham, on Nov. 25 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), on Main Street.

Eugene C. Wilcox, 45, Peavey Avenue, Windham, on Nov. 26 on a charge of operating under the influence – one prior, in Gorham.

Eugene C. Wilcox, 45, Peavey Avenue, Windham, on Nov. 26 on a charge of criminal trespass, in Gorham.