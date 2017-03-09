Gorham Police Notes

Arrests

Michelle K. Alger, 33, Highland Avenue, Windham, on Dec. 13 on charges of theft by unauthorized use and domestic violence assault, in Gorham.

Erin E. Hickey, 27, Buxton, on Dec. 14 on a charge of operating under the influence (drugs or combo), on State Street.

David A. Snyder, 38, South Street, Gorham, on Dec. 14 on a charge of domestic violence assault, in Gorham.

Daryl W. Terry, 18, Evergreen Road, Standish, on Dec. 14 on charges of violating condition of release and operating while license suspended-prior, on Fort Hill Road, Gorham.

Robert A. Bina, 25, Lisa Lane, Naples, 25, on Dec. 15 on charges of criminal mischief and domestic violence criminal threat, on Blue Ledge Drive.

Casey R. Brown, 40, North Gorham Road, Gorham, on Dec. 19 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), on North Gorham Road.

Robert D. Parker, 23, Brownfield, on Dec. 20 on charges of failure to pay fine, and operate while license suspended or revoked, on Dow Road.

Mark E. Driscoll, 31, South Street, Gorham, on Dec. 22 on charges of operating while license suspended and operating under the influence (alcohol), on South Street.

Gina C. Welch, 21, Jay, on Dec. 23 on charges of three counts of unlawful furnish scheduled drug and unlawful possession of scheduled drug, at Hannaford.