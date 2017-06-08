Gorham Police Notes

Arrests

Chester L. Beauchesne, 39, Roosevelt Trail, Naples, on May 11 on charges of criminal mischief and assault, on Main Street.

Robert J. Delaney, 20, Merrick, New York, on May 14 on a charge of operating vehicle without license-condition/restriction, on State Street.

Lisa L. Dyke, 44, Ian Pass, Raymond, on May 14 on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol), on South Street.

Michael J. Ellis, 36, Boynton Road, Buxton, on May 14 on a charge of probation hold-officer, on Old Orchard Road.

Dustin L. Emerton, 28, Main Street, Gorham, on May 15 on a charge of criminal trespass, in Gorham.