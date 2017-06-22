Gorham Police Notes

Log

Stay away, OK

Officer Brent Frank on May 24 advised two parties on Elm Street to stay away from each other, again.

Missing from graveyard

A Great Falls Road caller, who reported items missing from the cemetery, was advised to contact police if she observed any more suspicious activity in the area.

Arrests

Andrey A. Rezaev, 21, College Avenue, University of Southern Maine, Gorham, on May 23 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), in Gorham.

Aaron M. Bouchard, 25, Lafayette Street, Saco, on May 24 on charges of reckless conduct, criminal threatening with danger, criminal attempt and terrorizing, on Narragansett Street.

Robert D. Faulkner, 28, Manchester Road, Standish, on May 25 on charges of violating condition of release and failure to appear, on Burnham Road.

Derrick V. DiCenso, 38, Seavey Street, Westbrook, on May 28 on charges of violating condition of release and unlawful possession of heroin, on Main Street.