Gorham Police Notes

Log

Equine escape

Officer Paul Dubay at 9:46 p.m. on May 28 responded to a report of horses that were contained on Farrington Road by a caller.

Arrests

David T. Gruchala, 30, School Street, Gorham, on May 15 on charges of domestic violence assault and criminal mischief, on School Street.

Kylie M. Gleason, 21, Wintergreen Drive, Gorham on May 16 on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol) and violating protection from abuse order, on Brackett Road.

Vinessa M. Richards, 23, Cranston, Rhode Island, on May 16 on a charge of obstructing government administration, at Saco Street and Brackett Road.

Michael E. Bryant, 43, Fort Hill Road, Gorham, on May 18 on charges of violating condition of release and operating under the influence (alcohol), on Old Orchard Road.

Ernest H. Hughes, 37, Patio Park Lane, on May 18 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol) – one prior, in Gorham.

Daniel A. Seavey, 30, Henry Hill Road, Buxton, on May 22 on charges of hold-house for other agency, failure to appear, and probation hold-officer, on Main Street.