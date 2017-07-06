Gorham Police Notes

Log

Yelling, not drinking

Officer Stephen Hinkley on June 3 responded to a report of drunk juvenile girls on Deering Road. But the incident involved two adult women who were parked and having a loud conversation. They moved along.

No doughnuts for you

Officer Dean Hannon on June 9 issued a trespass notice to someone “doing doughnuts” in the Ball Park Road parking lot off White Birch Lane.

Arrests

Jonathan R. Amabile, 23, Saugus Street, Portland, on June 2 on a charge of operating under the influence, on New Portland Road.

Darran S. Hydol, 32, New Portland Road, Gorham, on June 4 on a charge of domestic violence assault, on Millet Drive.

Benjamin B. McIntosh, 29, Clinton, on June 4 on a charge of operating under the influence (drugs or combo), on Main Street.

Alexander M. Duchaine, 28, Copperhead Road, Gorham, on June 5 on charges of obstructing government administration; operating under the influence (alcohol), 1prior; and reckless conduct, on Ossipee Trail.