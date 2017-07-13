Gorham Police Notes

Log

Breakfast sandwich melt down

An Ossipee Trail woman called police in June when a breakfast sandwich was not properly prepared because paper had melted into her sandwich. She was asked to leave a business after complaining, but peace was restored after the manager spoke with her.

Arrests

Raoul J. Brissette, 46, Caribou, on June 5 on a charge of hold-house for other agency.

Louis G. Distasio III, 40, Main Street, Gorham, on June 5 on charges of violating condition of release and violation of protective order, on Main Street.

William D. Myette, 60, Wilson Road, Gorham on June 7 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), in Gorham.

Jeremy Glidden, 25, Skip Road, Buxton, on June 10 on a charge of operating after suspension, on New Portland Road.

Brandi A. Sanborn, 24, Skip Road, Buxton, on June 10 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked, on New Portland Road.