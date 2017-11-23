Gorham Police Notes

Arrests

Heather M. McGoldrick, 33, Maple Ridge Road, Gorham, on Oct. 9 on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drug and reckless conduct, in Gorham.

Alexis M. Petty, 18, Sebago Lake Road, Gorham, on Oct. 11 on a charge of hold -house for other agency, on Sebago Lake Road.

Michael A. Walrath II, 27, Oak Circle, Gorham, on Oct. 15 on a charge of domestic violence assault, on Oak Circle.

Grace E. Wiley, 18, Veranda Drive, Gorham, on Oct. 15 on charges of domestic violence assault, obstructing report of crime, and criminal mischief, on Veranda Drive.

Debra J. Doe, 59, Gorham Road, Gorham, on Oct. 16 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), in Gorham.

Albert J. Kelly, 65, Autumn Brook Way, Gorham, on Oct. 18 on a charge of domestic violence assault-prior, on Autumn Brook Way.

Merritt G. Warren III, 57, Elm Street, Gorham, on Oct. 21 on a charge of operating under the influence (drugs or combo), in Gorham.

Janelle M. Pratt, 45, Wellesley Estates, Portland, on Oct. 27 on charges of attaching false plates and operating while license suspended or revoked, on Dingley Springs.

Jay C. Warren, 29, Greenwood Acres, Baldwin, on Oct. 27 on a charge of violating protection from abuse order, on Main Street.