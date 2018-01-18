Gorham Police Notes

Baldy towed

Police on Dec. 14 ordered a vehicle with with four “completely” bald tires towed from Barstow Road area and the driver waited at the police station for a ride.

Arrests

Corrie J. Brown, 27, 300 Ossipee Trail, Gorham, on Nov. 29 on a charge of probation/parole violation, on Flaggy Meadow Road.

Andrew P. Hillier, 20, Bangor, on Dec. 2 on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol) and operate vehicle without license -condition/restriction, on Main Street.

Gracia J. Mathelier, 53, Daniel Street, Gorham, on Dec. 5 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol)-no test, on Ossipee Trail.

Michael A. Walrath II, 27, Oak Circle, Gorham, on Dec. 5 on charges of violating protective order and violating condition of release, on Oak Circle.

Terrell A. Thomas, 38, Springfield, Mass., on Dec. 8 on a charge of engaging a prostitute (no priors), on Sanford Drive.

Kimberly J. Phan, 26, Narragansett Trail, Buxton, on Dec. 9 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), on Narragansett Trail.