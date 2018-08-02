Gorham Police Notes

Log

Picking a fight



Officer Todd Meslin responded on June 21 to Solomon Drive where a man said several juvenile males in a black truck swore at him and challenged him to a fight when he confronted them about speeding. The man said the males had returned and apologized.

Shoo, shooters

A pair shooting into a banking off Brackett Road on June 24 were told that the trail was for ATVs and snowmobiles, and so another location would be preferable in the future.

Arrests

Katherine A. Bergson, 35, O’Brien Drive, Gorham, on May 29 on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drug, traffic in prison contraband and unlawful possession of scheduled drug, in Gorham.

Anthony E. Alfiero, 33, Gardiner, on May 30 on charges of hold-house for other agency, failure to pay fine and unlawful possession of scheduled drug, on North Gorham Road.

Jasmine A. Gorman, 24, Wainwright West, South Portland, on May 30 on charges of failure to provide correct name and probation revocation, on Deerfield.

Adam S. Moore, 45, Cape Road, Hollis, on May 30 on charges of

attaching false plates, and operating while license suspended or revoked, on Main Street.

Kyle A. Robinson, 26, Rochester, N.H., on May 31 on charges of

criminal mischief, domestic violence criminal threat, and domestic violence assault, at Hannaford.

Waylon L. Mitchell, 40, Maryann Drive, Gorham, on May 31 on a charge of failure to appear, on South Street.

Jonathan S. Geisinger, 40, Maple Ridge Road, Gorham, on June 1 on charges of probation hold-officer, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, and violating condition of release, on Maple Ridge Road.

Rochelle A. Caiazzo, 25, Main Street, Windham, on June 3 on charges of stealing drugs, operating under the influence (drugs or combo) – no test (one prior), violating condition of release, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, criminal mischief, and operating while license suspended or revoked, on Mosher Road.

Mathew L. Maguire, 29, Richardson Road, Limington, on June 3 on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drug and traffic in prison contraband, on Main Street.

Thomas M. Scott, 24, Mitchell Hill Road, Scarborough, on June 3 on charges of failure to notify of motor vehicle accident and operating while license suspended or revoked, on Mitchell Hill Road.

Robert V. Brackett Jr., 51, South Street,Gorham, on June 8 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), on Main Street.

Juliun G. Sessa, 30, Limington, on June 9 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol) – one prior, in Gorham.

Sheryl L. Spiller, 38, Birch Drive, Gorham, on June 9 on a charge of violating condition of release, in Gorham.

Matthew O. Blaisdell, 23, River Road, Windham, on June 16 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol) – no test, on Mosher Road.

Rodney J. Taliento, 66, Bradenton, Fla., on June 16 on charges of disorderly conduct and assault, at Wassamki Springs.

Ronald L. Taliento, 66, Stonecrest Drive, Portland, on June 16 on a charge of disorderly conduct, in Gorham.

Julie A. Kopenga, 60, Ash Street, Westbrook, on June 21 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), in Gorham.

Kelly J. Pompeo, 45, New Portland Road, Gorham, on June 22 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), in Gorham.

Patrick A. Sanborn, 25, Towle Street, Bar Mills, on June 22 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), on Narragansett Street.

Tashya C. Townsend, 36, Woodland Road, Gorham, on June 22 on charges of revocation pre-conviction bail and violating condition of release,in Gorham.

Robert K. Taylor, 37, Dingley Spring Road, Gorham, on June 23

on charges of operate while license suspended-OUI, operating under the influence (drugs or combo) – one prior; and violating condition of release, in Gorham.

Anthony R. Boivin, 58, Longfellow Road, Gorham, on June 24 on charges of violating condition of release and assault on an officer.