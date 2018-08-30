Gorham Police Notes

Arrests

William J. Marzul, 69, Knight Street, Westbrook, on July 6 on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license, on North Gorham Road.

Brandon W. Harmon, 24, Bridgton, on July 7 on charges of operating after suspension and fugitive from justice, on Buck Street.

Travis N. Mansir, 20, transient, South Portland, on July 9 on a charge of failure to appear, on Mercier Way.

Jacob C. Fusco, 21, Woodland Road, Windham, on July 15 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), on Main Street.

Jennifer A. Chase, 45, Groveville Road, Buxton, on July 16 on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol), operating while license suspended or revoked, violating condition of release and violating condition of release, in Gorham.