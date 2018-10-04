Gorham Police Notes

Log

Hacked, hang-up

A woman on Aug. 23 called police to report her phone had been hacked but hung up when asked for more information.

Arrests

Beau V. Gaudreau, 36, Old Orchard Beach, on Aug.7 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), on South Street.

Christian D. Pratt, 33, Mosher Road, Gorham, on Aug. 7 on charges of domestic violence criminal threat, domestic violence assault, prior; and aggravated assault, in Gorham.

Kenneth J. Hoyt Jr., 35, Rust Road, Gorham, on Aug. 8 on a charge of domestic violence assault and criminal mischief, on Main Street.

Molly E. Pabaian, 32, Austin Street, Westbrook, on Aug. 8 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), in Gorham.

Charles P. Scally, 47, Fort Hill Road, Gorham, on Aug. 10 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), and criminal mischief, on Mosher Road.

Aaron M. Gaudet, 32, A Partridge Drive, Buxton, on Aug. 12 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), 1 prior, on Sebago Lake Road.