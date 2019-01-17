Gorham Police Notes

Log

Warning issued

Officer Paul Dubay issued a disorderly conduct warning to a woman on Leaha Lane following a complaint of loud music Nov. 3.

Pigs problem

A woman on Deering Road told police on Nov. 24 that she had located her pigs.

Arrests

Brittany P. Freeman, 21, Haskell Street, Westbrook, on Nov. 7 on charges of domestic violence reckless conduct and domestic violence assault, in Gorham.

Kelly J. Pompeo, 45, New Portland Road, Gorham, on Nov. 7 on charges of violating condition of release and violation of protective order, on New Portland Road.

Shawn H. Bubar, 35, Goshen Road, Windham, on Nov. 9 on a charge of violating condition of release, in Gorham.

Robert L. Talbot, 61, Sixth Street, Portland, on Nov. 9 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), on Main Street.

William J. Tapley, 34, Dunnell Road, Buxton, on Nov. 9 on a charge of domestic violence assault, on Blue Ledge Drive.

Seth E. Weed, 39, Tucker Drive, Gorham, on Nov. 12 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Tucker Drive.

Scott C. Elwell, 47, Main Street, Gorham, on Nov. 18 on a charge of probation hold-officer, on Main Street.

Thomas N. McLeod Jr., 37, Weeks Road, Gorham, on Nov. 19 on a charge of probation hold-officer, on Weeks Road.

Michaela C. Davenport, 39, Main Street, Brownfield, on a charge of hold – house for other agency, on Bernard P. Rines Highway.