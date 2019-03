Oil spill

Fuel on Jan. 28 was delivered in error to a South Street house that didn’t have oil tanks. Fuel spread throughout the basement and the Department of Environmental Protection was notified.

Arrests

Taylor A. Donnelly, 37, Gilbert Drive, Standish, on Jan. 22 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), on Gilbert Drive.

Rebecca R. Person, 26, West Cutts Street, Biddeford, on Jan. 26 on a charge of hold-house for other agency, in Gorham.