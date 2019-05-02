Gorham Police Notes

Arrests

Kadie M. Vigneault, 27, Lyman, on March 1 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), in Gorham.

Samuel A. Nappi, 30, Brookhaven Drive, Windham, on March 8 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), in Gorham.

Benjamin L. Butler, 43, Gray Road, Gorham, on March 9 on a charge of failure to pay fine, on Gray Road.

Robert M. Kimball, 57, transient, Westbrook, on March 9, on a charge of failure to pay fine, on Tamarack Lane.

Banza J. Mutombo, 20, Old Orchard Road, Gorham, on March 9 on a charge of failure to appear, on Old Orchard Road.

Koree J. West, 23, Matthew Way, Scarborough, on March 9 on charges of violation of protective order and domestic violence terrorizing, on Matthew Way.