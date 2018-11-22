Gorham urges local shopping on Small Business Saturday

Gorham Village is accessible for shoppers from Westbrook and Portland on Metro’s Husky Line buses that link USM campuses in Gorham and Portland.

A Metro Husky Line bus rolls along Main Street in Gorham Village. The express bus route links USM campuses in Gorham and Portland and the public, paying fares, can board at one stop in Gorham, Westbrook and intown Portland besides the two campuses.

GORHAM — The town has proclaimed Nov. 24 as Small Business Saturday, encouraging shoppers to support its increasing number of independently-owned shops, stores and restaurants.

“I actually think what’s available in Gorham Village is Gorham’s best-kept secret,” newly elected Town Councilor Virginia Wilder Cross said this week.

The Town Council last month unanimously urged support for small businesses and merchants not only this Saturday but throughout the year.

“These are the reasons shoppers should visit Gorham Village before they look on internet sites or big box stores,” Cross said. “It’s personal, it supports the local economy, you’ll find things you never even thought about and you might even run into someone you haven’t seen in awhile.”

“It really is a good opportunity for folks to get their holiday shopping started (or finished),” she said.

The village has spruced up the old and built new to encourage shopping.

“Many tired buildings have been rejuvenated,” said Zoning Administrator David Galbraith.”I think one of the best things about the village these days is all the vibrant building activities.”

He lauded new businesses, such as Carter’s Market that replaced an Elm Street building with a “beautiful new multi-use property.” The Hops and Vine craft beer and wine store that opened earlier this fall in the Village Mall also is a “great addition,” he said.

The MK Kitchen restuarant, Galbraith said, has been a huge success at the village square where routes 25 and 114 intersect.

The town is working towards improving traffic flow through the village, Galbraith said, by timing the traffic signals. Stepping up transit, Metro bus service rolled into town in August. The public can pay a fare to ride the Husky Line, an express service that shuttles University of Southern Maine students between Gorham and Portland campuses.

“The new bus service has also been a great addition which seems to be getting a fair amount of use,” Galbraith said.

“With one stop and some comfortable walking shoes, you will find countless options for holiday shopping,” Cross said. “You can buy gift certificates for just about anything from fine dining and yoga lessons to getting a tattoo or pedicure. And if you like being able to wrap a package, you’ll find a gazillion options from designer beer and champagne to unique antiques and specialty gifts.”

Galbraith is confident that business investments in Gorham will continue in the future. He said he is “thrilled” with Jon Smith’s Station Square project, a five-story structure with a railroad theme rising on Railroad Avenue where there was once a train station. Smith’s project will house businesses and residential units.

“It’s so nice to see so much investment in the village,” Galbraith said.

