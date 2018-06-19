Gorham woman missing after leaving Maine Med

PORTLAND — City police are helping in the search for a Gorham woman last seen June 14 leaving Maine Medical Center.

Katharine “Katy” Kinney, 36, was last seen around 11 a.m., according to Police Lt. Robert Martin. She had been treated at the emergency department. Since then, she has not contacted her family and does not have her cell phone with her.

Kinney is a white woman, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and weighs about 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and long, straight, light brown hair. Martin said she was wearing a spaghetti strap top, black leggings with pink stripes, a pink fleece jacket and slippers when she left Maine Med.

Kinney also wears glasses, contact lenses and hearing aids. It is uncommon for her not to be in contact with friends or family, Martin added.

Anyone with information about Kinney is asked to call police at 874-8575. Anonymous tips can also be made at portland-police.com by clicking “Submit an Anonymous Crime Tip,” or by text at 274637 using the keyword GOTCHA.

Kinney