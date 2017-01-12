Gorham's House to attend Trump inauguration

Alison House, chairwoman of Gorham Republican Committee, will attend the Presidential inauguration next week in Washington, D.C.

GORHAM — Alison House will have a personal view next week when Donald Trump is administered the oath of office in the nation’s capital as the 45th U.S. President.

House, chairwoman of the Gorham Republican Committee, will fly to Washington, D.C., on Thursday, Jan. 19, to attend the ceremony on Friday, Jan. 20.

She received her tickets free through the office of U.S. Sen. Angus King. “I’m pretty excited,” said House, a nurse.

The swearing-in ceremony is set for outside on the west front of the U.S. Capitol, and House plans to be bundled up in style. “I’m going to wear my red, hooded peacoat,” she said.

She wants to watch the parade and hopes to attend the Maine reception. If she has the opportunity to meet Trump, she’ll ask about his plans for Obamacare and what he’s planning to replace it with.

House said she has previously met two presidents – George H. W. Bush and his son, George W. Bush, and their wives. She said Trump is No. 3 on her “bucket list.”

She’ll stay one night in a hotel in Rockville, Maryland, and return to Maine Friday after the activities. Total cost, including airfare and the hotel, is $500. She won’t attend an inaugural ball.

House said her husband, Luke House, will stay in Gorham to look after their son, Joel, 6.

It will be a whirlwind trip with little time for other activities. Her parents live in Washington, D.C. “I’ve done a lot of sight-seeing,” House said.

