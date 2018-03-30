Gray Council finalizes Birchwood Settlement

GRAY — The Town Council voted unanimously at its March 20 meeting to approve a settlement with several landowners over a land use dispute in a development off Little Sebago Lake.

The 5-0 vote came after the agreement was tabled in February when a Gray town attorney said the parties involved needed more time to work to satisfy some concerns from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection.

Natalie Burns, one of the town’s attorneys from Portland-based law firm Jensen Baird Gardner & Henry, provided background at the Feb. 6 meeting on the agreement and the situation relating to four lots on Birchwood Road, located on the Northeast corner of Little Sebago Lake, that led to the dispute.

“For several years, there have been issues because houses were built across property lines. There were some private disputes among property owners about ownership,” Burns said. “Previously, there was litigation to which the town was not a party because it didn’t involve anything to do with the town. And the parties resolved the litigation through the recording of a plan, and also through the trading of deeds back and forth.”

The tentative settlement, which also lists Everett Johnson Sr. and Lake Property, LLC as parties to the mediated agreement with the town, was signed by the property owners and Gray Town Manager Deborah Cabana on Jan. 8.

Under the terms of the agreement, the town agrees to certain property boundaries and the property owners agree to pay the town $20,000.

