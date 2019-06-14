Gray, Cumberland elect Democrat to state House

CUMBERLAND — Democrat Steve Moriarty defeated Republican Kevin “KC” Hughes, 1,289 to 804, in a special election Tuesday in House District 45.

Moriarty, who represented the district from 2012-2014, will complete the term of former state Rep. Dale Denno, D-Cumberland, who resigned from the Cumberland-Gray seat March 27 and died April 16 from lung cancer. The term expires in December 2020.

Moriarty won 1,221 to 757 in Cumberland, and 68-47 in Gray, according to unofficial results.

“I’m extremely pleased at the support shown to me by the voters of Cumberland and Gray, and very anxious to get started and assist in the final stages of the first session,” he said Tuesday night.

Moriarty’s history of public service includes 22 years on the Cumberland Town Council from 1987-1993 and 1997-2013, and the past four on the Planning Board. He said he would remain a Planning Board member if elected to the House.

Moriarty’s service also includes the Long-Range Planning Committee, Main Street and Route 100 advisory committees, Veterans Monument Committee, Charter Committee, Food Pantry volunteer, Cumberland Historical Society board of directors, Volunteer Lawyers Project and Portland Adult Education volunteer.

The 69-year-old is married and has two children and one grandchild.

Moriarty cited “business considerations and the challenges of serving in Augusta while simultaneously keeping the commitments of a full-time career” when he decided not to seek re-election to the House in 2014.

But he said he never lost interest in working in the Legislature. After retiring last December from the law firm of Norman, Hanson & DeTroy, the 36-year Cumberland resident said he wanted to devote his “time and energy to public service, to the greatest extent that I can.”

Hughes has been co-owner since 1991 of LT’s, a family owned embroidery, screen printing and promotional product business in Portland.

The former Falmouth/Cumberland Chamber of Commerce president has also served on the Greater Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce board of Directors, Val Halla board of trustees, American Heart Association board, and Kidney Foundation.

