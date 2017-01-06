Gray man dies in Windham snowmobile accident

WINDHAM — The death of a Gray man Monday in a snowmobile accident on a trail near Nash Road is being considered an accident.

Cpl. John MacDonald of the Maine Warden Service said Angus McDuffie, 44, whose address was not released, was ejected from his snowmobile as he tried to cross a brook on a trail.

The accident occurred around 10:20 a.m., MacDonald said, adding McDuffie was wearing a helmet and familiar with the trail he was riding. He was with three other riders when the accident occurred, and was declared dead at the scene.

The state medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death, MacDonald said.