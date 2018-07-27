Gray nearing end of townwide revaluation

GRAY — The Gray assessor’s office is in the final stage of a town-wide property revaluation process several years in the making.

Town Assessor Lauren Asselin told the Gray Town Council in a July update that “virtually all assessments will go up in varying degrees.”

The general rule with revaluations in Maine, Asselin said, is that one-third of the properties in a town see values go up, one-third see a decrease, and one-third stay the same.

Reached by phone last week, Asselin said the town’s last assessment was in 2003, and that the total valuation won’t be assessed until all individual property values are finalized.

“We’ll have the final values, probably, beginning of the third week of August,” Asselin said, noting that is when she hopes to commit taxes.

She said areas around the town’s lakes have generally seen a larger increase in valuation compared to other parts of town “due to market.”

Around 140 people set up meetings with her to discuss their valuations.

Asselin “wasn’t really surprised” by the volume of meetings.

“The biggest question I get is: how did you come up with that value?” she explained. “We can usually hash out a lot of it before they leave.”

Asselin has been working in the assessment field for approximately 10 years, and this is her first time leading a town-wide reevaluation project.

According to the town, the revaluation process has occurred in five stages: data collection in which properties were physically measured, analysis of the real estate market, a final estimated value using information from the previous stages, field review to check the valuation and data collection, and informal hearings where residents could raise questions or concerns about the process of their property value.

The deadline for taxpayers to initiate the informal meetings passed in early July. Asselin is now encouraging people to wait until they get their tax bill, and then contact her with any questions they might have.

Asselin said she can still adjust tax values after the bills go out, and that taxpayers have 185 days after commitment to formally question their bills.

Matt Junker can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 123 or mjunker@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MattJunker.