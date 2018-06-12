Gray, New Gloucester voters pass school budget

By Matt Junker -
6

GRAY — Voters in the two SAD 15 towns signed off on the proposed school budget for the coming year at the polls Tuesday. 

The proposed $26.7 million budget for the Gray-New Gloucester School District received overwhelming support in both towns, passing 1248-443 in Gray and 944-377 in New Gloucester. 

Voters in both Gray and New Gloucester also voted to continue with the district’s current process of having to different public votes – one at a district budget meeting and another in each town on election day. 

SHARE
Matt Junker
http://www.keepmecurrent.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR