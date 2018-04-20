Gray voters to consider nearly $5M in bonds

GRAY — Along with warrant articles on the revenue and expense portions of the budget, Gray voters will be asked to weigh in on separate articles for more than $2 million in capital projects and authorization of nearly $4.9 million in bonds or notes for various projects.

The proposed operating budget for fiscal year 2019 is down almost 8 percent from the current year, but Gray would still see a net increase because town revenue is also expected to go down.

Town Manager Deborah Cabana said after the April 17 council meeting, however, that given recent growth in the town and a town-wide revaluation, she doesn’t expect the municipal budget to increase the current tax rate of $19 per $1,000 assessment. Cabana cautioned that her estimate did not include any potential tax impact from the SAD 15 school budget.

The town budget was included as councilors signed off this week on 10 proposed budget warrant articles for the coming fiscal year, which now head to the ballot for June’s town election.

The overall proposed operations budget of roughly $7.2 million represents a decrease of more than $620,000 in expenses from last year. However, town revenues in the proposed budget are set to decrease from the current year by more than $782,000 to roughly $3.1 million.

The resulting $4.1 million difference between expenses and projected revenues is a roughly 1.9 percent increase of nearly $76,000 from the current year that would need to be paid through property taxes.

The Council voted 4-0 on April 17 to approve the budget articles. Vice Chairman Bruce Foshay was absent.

In a PowerPoint during the Council’s April 3 public hearing on the budget, Cabana said the operating budget includes computer and cable TV upgrades, a medical insurance rate increase, the addition of a full-time position at the transfer station, public safety increases, an associated cost increase related to building and maintenance, and salary adjustments as an effort to ensure that Gray is a competitive employer.

Article 10 on the warrant will ask voters whether voters will authorize the issuance of general obligation bonds or notes to “pay and reimburse the costs of acquiring certain public safety, public works and transfer station equipment; and to pay and reimburse the costs to improve, renovate and expand certain public buildings and the land on which such buildings are located, hereby authorized and appropriated, with the details of such bonding (including provisions that the bonds may be prepaid or subject to call for redemption with or without premium) to be determined by the Town Council.”

In a town document from March that breaks down proposed capital projects, the items highlighted as potential bond projects include building and equipment upgrades for the fire department and public safety, public works, the transfer station, Dry Mills Schoolhouse, the Pennell complex, and town library.

“The Town Council and the staff knew that the biggest challenge was going to be how most effectively to address the capital reserve items, which included a ladder truck,” Cabana said at the April 3 meeting. “And the capital reserve fund balance had been decreasing over the years in order to maintain a low mill rate, and the long-term CIP had been decreasing over the years in order to accomplish that.”

