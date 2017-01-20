Gray will miss Sturgis' leadership, officials say

GRAY — Matthew Sturgis, the town’s tax assessor and chairman of the Town Council, will be missed for his leadership role when he steps down to accept the town manager job in Cape Elizabeth.

“Matt has been a wonderful leader of the Town Council as its chairman for the past six years. His profession as an assessor has benefitted the town immensely,” said council member Peter Gellerson. “He was been absolutely dedicated to the town of Gray in serving nearly 10 years as a council member. He will be missed.”

Council member Jason Wilson said Gray is losing a “brilliant” council member.

“Matt is a leader who has a breadth and depth of political, municipal and government knowledge that is extremely rare,” Wilson said. “Every positive thing that has happened in Gray since Matt has been on the Town Council has had his fingerprints on it.”

The Town Council will be accepting applications to fill Sturgis’ seat for a term that will end with the municipal election in June, Gellerson said. Applications will be accepted until 4 p.m. Jan. 31. At a special meeting scheduled for Feb. 2 the council will interview applicants and “hopefully make a selection,” he said. Application forms can be found on the town’s website.

The other finalist for the Cape Elizabeth position was Ephrem Paraschak, the town manager of Naples.

Cape Elizabeth Town Council Chairman Jamie Garvin said the council is “very excited” about appointing Sturgis. “We undertook a thorough search process, which yielded an impressive group of highly qualified candidates,” Garvin said. “In the final analysis, Matt stood out for his combination of experience with the town, his enthusiasm for the community, and his vision for its leadership.”

Sturgis, 48, will take the job Jan. 30 after signing a three-year contract with the town that includes a starting annual salary of $110,000.

Sturgis will replace Mike McGovern, who retired Dec. 31 after 31 years on the job.