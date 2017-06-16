Gray woman honored for saving man's life

GRAY — Cassidy Grover of Gray has been recognized by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office for her role in saving a man’s life back in March.

Grover helped save a man who had overdosed in his car, according to a press release from the town of Gray. She had been on her way to work at Key Bank in Portland when she saw the man in his car, slumped over his steering wheel at an intersection.

Grover called 911, and with guidance over the phone, she and another good Samaritan were able to diagnose the situation, identify that the man was not breathing, and revive him just before emergency personnel were able to respond on scene.

The certificate given to her by the Sheriff’s Office, which was awarded May 25, thanks Grover for her actions.

“Thank you for taking the time to help a man in Portland that had overdosed in his vehicle. It is clear that had you not gotten involved, he would have surely died,” says the certificate, according to the release from the town. “It is this kind of selflessness, this kind of understanding of the human condition that is an inspiration to us all and makes a significant difference in who we are as a community.”

