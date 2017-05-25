GUEST COLUMN: Dinners with Rodney: … or how I learned to respect those I totally disagree with

Editor’s Note: Rodney Quinn, who died in 2012, was a weekly political columnist for the American Journal. He lived in Gorham.

When I first met Rodney Quinn, he was a hard-charging kind of guy, a unique combination of entrepreneur and scrounger.

Quinn Enterprises, his business name, was a euphemism for whatever project was on his radar at the time. Often those involved buying older houses, converting them to apartments in the college town he lived in, and keeping them in reasonable repair.

As a scrounger, he kept Quinn Enterprises afloat and profitable. He would mix paint of random colors bought at an auction using a large garbage can, a discarded restaurant pedestal mixer, and a smallish dough hook. Those he found at the town dump, never being one to pass up a good find.

But he was also a decorated military veteran, one of the few who served on mainland China during WW2, flew briefly with the Flying Tigers, was responsible for scheduling U-2 flights (the plane, not the band for you youngsters reading this) over the USSR during the Cold War. He retired a colonel who had flown everything that flew for the Air Force in his career.

Never one to rest on his laurels, for a decade or more following retirement he was “Mister Democrat” in the state of Maine, almost single-handedly changing the makeup of the Maine House of Representatives from predominantly Republican to a Democrat majority that survives to this day.

And while he wore his loyalty to the Democrat party proudly, he was surprisingly a consensus builder.

To wit, his political career was capped by a four-term stint as Maine secretary of state. When he was elected to that office the first time (an office elected by the combined houses of the Legislature), it was by a body that had a 2-vote Republican majority. That majority held in electing Republicans to the other two “constitutional offices,” but elected “Mister Democrat” for the third – something that to my knowledge had never happened before in Maine’s history.

In short, I totally admired his drive. But “Mister Democrat” represented the polar opposite of everything I believed politically. So how come I liked him so much?

I thought it was just his charisma. And he was charismatic, make no mistake. He was one of those larger-than-life kind of people who, while their stories were all of their own exploits, still had that ability to make you feel like you were a confidant in what he was sharing with you. He was telling you because he liked you, not because he was his own favorite person. And you know what? I believe that was the truth. Rodney had time for everyone and made you feel like you were the only person in the room when his attention was focused on you.

How did I know this guy? I married one of his daughters. It was pure luck of the draw.

It is safe to say I loved the guy, but I did not agree with his political views. It was the traditional liberal versus conservative thing, but I had the very good sense to never bring the topic up. The Navy taught me there were three things officers never talked about in the wardroom: sex, religion and politics. So I never brought politics up in our conversations.

That is until my wife and I moved back after an extended absence from Maine and we started having weekly Tuesday evening dinners at the Quinns. The formula was simple: Rodney mixed the martinis, I cooked the fish he and Melba loved, and we’d all sit down to dinner and a lively conversation.

Inevitably either his wife or mine would bring up politics. They each shared the political viewpoint of their respective husbands but not the wardroom training. And equally inevitably, the conversation would get so heated that at some point both women could not stand the tension they each were generating and would retire to the living room to turn on the TV so as to not have to talk to each other for a while.

Rodney and I on the other hand would spend the next two hours in wonderful questions and answers that I can only describe as the most honest and sincere efforts to truly understand a viewpoint you could not apprehend on your own. Clearly we knew each other held political views that were polar opposite of our own, but equally clearly we both had grown to respect each other over the years and so couldn’t just chalk the difference up to the other person being “stupid” or “ill-informed.”

And so, back and forth, we questioned and probed and asked “what if” questions, never to convince the other to switch views; but rather to better understand how an otherwise smart person could hold such a stupid point of view. And the outcome was understanding; wonderful, blessed understanding.

People often wonder how in “the old days” senators and congressmen could argue and rail against each other on the floor of Congress and then go out to dinner as friends that night. It is too simplistic (and wrong) to say that these elected officials could do it because they didn’t take the difference between viewpoints personally. After knowing Rodney as a politician I can say with assurance they did and do.

It would be better if we could see that while all we get are the 10-second sound bites, enough to inflame our passions and dull our intellect, these men and women sat in those debates for sometimes hours, listening to each other explain and defend their perspectives. Daily they got to know not only the opposing view, but the integrity of the person holding that view. The debate was about the view. The dinner afterwards was about the integrity.

I grieve that as a society we vilify those we do not agree with. We make differences of opinion personal. “They” believe that way because “they” are idiots or greedy or have evil ulterior motives. “They” cannot possibly be reasonable, rational people because “I” am a reasonable, rational person and see this thing the complete other way. “They” don’t. Therefore “they” cannot be either reasonable or rational.

This perspective saddens me.

It may be that we do this because we have no choice, because we don’t get the whole story, ever. We only get the piece the particular news outlet wants us to see. And we’ve become so smart that we even pick the outlets whose viewpoint is the one closest to our own. So we look at the world through our own particular peephole never realizing how limited our view really is.

Fortunately for me, I have a wider view of and a greater appreciation for that which I do not agree with. Is it wrong or egotistical for me to say that? Am I self- deluded? I’m of course concerned about things like that, but I really don’t think so.

Why?

Because I had dinners with Rodney.

William W. “Skip” Simonds is a semi-retired minister, business consultant, author, counselor and entrepreneur. He lives on Southport Island.

Melba and Rodney Quinn