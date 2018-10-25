Halloween spirit comes alive this weekend

There is no shortage of events this weekend to celebrate Halloween. From Westbrook’s popular Halloween on Main Street to trunk-or-treat events at a number of venues, there are plenty of places in the area for young and old to dress like a zombie and feast on candy. Some are listed below.

Westbrook

Halloween festivities will kick off in Westbrook Friday, Oct. 26, when the Westbrook/Gorham Community Chamber of Commerce puts on its annual Halloween on Main Street. From 4:30 to 6 p.m., children are encouraged to dress in their costumes and go trick-or-treating at downtown businesses.

Westbrook/Gorham Community Chamber of Commerce President Suzanne Joyce said more than 20 merchants and organizations will hand out candy during the event, which will also include a costume contest, costume parade and music.

Main Street will be closed from Spring Street to Bridge Street during the event, Westbrook police said.

“Absolutely no vehicles will be allowed to traverse this stretch of Main Street during the event,” the department wrote in a Facebook post last week. “There will also be no parking on Main Street from Spring Street to Bridge Street the day of the event. … We also urge motorists to be extra cautious, as there will be a large number of pedestrians in the area.”

Joker’s Family Fun and Games, located at 100 Larrabee Road, is hosting its Third Annual Halloween Party Saturday, Oct. 27, from 5 to 9 p.m. The event will include bobbing for apples, face painting, Halloween coloring, a surprise visitor and other Halloween activities. Children in costume will get a free bracelet for the playhouse.

Drouin Dance Center, at the Dana Warp Mill at 90 Bridge St., will hold its Halloween Kid’s Night Out Saturday, Oct. 27, from 4 to 8 p.m. Children, encouraged to come in their costumes, can take part in Halloween crafts and pumpkin decorating and enjoy pizza, games, a movie and of course, dancing. The event is $25 per child and requires registration, which can be done calling 854-2221, emailing brittany@drouindancecenter.com or logging on to drouindancecenter.com.

Elite All-Stars of Maine is hosting its Second Annual Trunk or Treat, Sunday, Oct. 28, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 73 Bradley Drive. Owner Julie Dvilinsky said many of the gym’s 200 members and their families will decorate their vehicles’ trunks for the event.

“It’s our way of giving back to the community,” she said.

Smiling Hill Farm, 781 County Road, will also get into the Halloween spirit on Sunday, Oct. 28, starting at 11 a.m. with Barnyard Trick or Treat. Kids will solve riddles to find trick-or-treat stations in the barnyard. Wagon rides to pick out a pumpkin will be offered on the hour, every hour, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $6.50 per person, but children up to 15 years old will get in free if they are in costume. Adults in costume will half off admission. Oct. 28 will be the last day the barnyard is open for the season.

Gorham

The First Parish Congregational Church of Gorham will host its 12th annual Haunted House at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, and Saturday, Oct. 27, at the 200-year old church at 1 Church Street. The event serves as a fundraiser for the church’s youth programming.

On Sunday, Oct. 28, the Student Athlete Advisory at the University of Southern Maine will open the doors of the USM Hill Gym in the Costello Sports Complex from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. for a free Halloween Party, complete with a hockey shootout, Connect 4, bounce houses, bean bag toss, a dance party and plenty of food and games.

The North Gorham Public Library, 2 Standish Neck Road, is observing Halloween from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 31, during which time anyone wearing a costume will receive a trick-or-treat bag.

The Life Church, 8 Elkins Road, will host a Trick or Trunk from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31, with “tons of candy and decorated cars in a safe neighborhood,” the church said. For more information, call 892-2575.

