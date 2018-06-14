Harnden holds Sebago Selectboard seat

SEBAGO — Edythe “Edie” Harnden retained her Sebago Selectboard seat Tuesday, defeating Christopher Harrington and David McCarthy in a three-way race.

Harnden received 192 votes to Harrington’s 132 and McCarthy’s 79.

Donelle Allen defeated David Sheldrick 248-140 in a race for a two-year term on the newly formed Sebago School Board, and Audrey Douglass was elected after running unopposed for a three-year term on the school board.

Sebago voters also approved the school board budget 347-81 in the first budget year for the town’s new school department after voting to withdraw from SAD 61 last fall.

Matt Junker can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 123 or mjunker@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MattJunker.

Edythe “Edie” Harnden