Harrison men compete in House District 69 race

Walter Riseman

Age: 70

Residence: Harrison

Party affiliation: Unenrolled

Family: Married, eight children, six grandchildren

Occupation: retired businesssman and chief financial officer at Community Concepts in Lewiston

Education: Bachelor’s degree in business, Babson College

Political/civic experience: Current – treasurer, Tri-County Mental Health; Harrison Food Pantry Volunteer; Oxford Hills SCORE Chapter; Lake Region Collective Action Network. Past – numerous organizations; Certificate of Achievement, Small Business Administration; Maine Development Foundation Leadership Maine graduate.

Website: www.walterriseman.com

Tony Lorrain

Age: 56

Residence: Harrison

Party affiliation: Republican

Family: married, four children, four grandchildren

Occupation: boatbuilder, Sabre Yachts in Raymond

Education: graduate, Oxford Hills High School

Political/civic experience: none



Website/social media: Lorrainformaine on Facebook

HARRISON — Two Harrison residents are vying for the House District 69 seat left wide open when the incumbent did not seek reelection.

Walter Riseman, unenrolled, is making his second bid for the district’s seat while his opponent, Tony Lorrain, a Republican, is a political newcomer.

The district represents Bridgton, Denmark and Harrison and the election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 6.

If elected, Riseman said, “I want to find folks I can work with.”



Riseman said he ran for the same seat two years ago, losing by 126 votes to the incumbent Republican Phyllis Ginzler of Bridgton, who could not be reached for comment by the Lakes Region Weekly deadline.

The campaign is new for Lorrain. “It’s my very first run,” Lorrain said.

According to Maine Ethics Commission information, Riseman is financed under the Maine Clean Elections Act and had $11,560 in contributions on Oct. 24, compared to the traditionally financed Lorrain with $6,740 in contributions.

Riseman

Riseman said the top three issues he’s hearing about from voters are health care, education and Medicaid expansion. He feels he has a “really good pulse” on public concerns and said health care ranked as the top issue among those he’s surveyed. Riseman favors implementing the expansion of Medicaid.

People in his district, Riseman said, are concerned that Bridgton Hospital might close, but he’s “confident” it won’t. Riseman said implementing Medicaid expansion would aid rural hospitals and 80,000-90,000 people would be served.

A substitute teacher, Riseman said voters in his district have concerns with the state’s funding formula for schools, and they favor quality education.

Riseman said he supports legislation that addresses the opiate crisis by providing a balanced mix of treatment, peer support and law enforcement strategies. “Action sooner than later is required,” he said.

Riseman, who said he has 30 years of business experience and knows budgeting, wants to help at the state level. “I wanted to give back to the community,” Riseman said about his decision to run for Legislature.

Lorrain

People in his district, Lorrain said, report improved economical positions but they are concerned about the cost of health insurance. “Everyone should have affordable health care,” he said.

Lorrain would favor implementing Medicaid expansion but wants to see a funding solution.

Other issues Lorrain said he’s hearing include the cost of public education and the cost of day cares for children of working parents.

To deal with the opioid epidemic in Maine, Lorrain favors increasing education with raised awareness in schools. For increased prevention of drug use, Lorrain also advocates stepping up law enforcement. “Stop where it’s coming from,” he said.

He also cited the shortage of workers as an issue in Maine that is impacting businesses.

While in his first political campaign, Lorrain said, “I’m very optimistic about this race.”

Robert Lowell can be reached at 780-9089 or email rlowell@keepmecurrent.com