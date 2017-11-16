Hartwell, Benner take lead on council

Gorham Town Clerk Laurie Nordfors, right, administers the oath of office Tuesday to Councilors Ronald Shepard and Suzanne Phillips.

GORHAM — Town councilors Tuesday chose Ben Hartwell as the board’s new chairman and Sherrie Benner as vice chairwoman. Both were unanimous picks of the seven-member board.

The board also tackled some new business. It passed a measure 5-2 (Smith and Benner opposed) to send a proposal allowing food trucks in town to the Planning Board for a public hearing and its recommendation.

Benner questioned the impact of food trucks on “brick and mortar” businesses and the appearance of food trucks on the town’s aesthetics. Food truck operators would not be permitted to have portable toilets and Smith had concerns about availability of restrooms.

Under proposed language of the measure, mobile vending units would be allowed in the Roadside Commercial District, Narragansett Development District and the Agricultural/Industrial District. An amendment proposed by Hartwell passed that also would allow the mobile units in the village area.

The Town Council will have final say on the food trucks matter after hearing back from planners.

As chairman, Hartwell replaces Michael Phinney, who did not seek reelection. Hartwell and Town Manager Ephrem Paraschak on Tuesday both thanked Phinney for his years of service to the town, but Phinney did not attend the meeting.

Town Clerk Laurie Nordfors administered the swearing-in of last week’s Town Council election winners Ronald Shepard, who was re-elected, and Suzanne Phillips, who rejoined the board after three years on the School Committee.

Phillips joins Marla Stelk and Benner as women on the board. Benner said it marks a first that three women are serving on the Town Council.

In a workshop before its regular meeting, town councilors selected nominees for its two leadership posts and committee assignments. The votes of approval came in its regular session.

Members of the Finance Committee are Phillips, James Hager and Paul Smith; Ordinance Committee, Benner, Shepard and Stelk; Appointments Committee, Stelk, Benner and Phillips; Economic Development/Capital Improvements Committee, Hager, Shepard and Smith; representative to Greater Portland Council of Governments, Stelk; Ecomaine representative, Benner; Jetport Noise Abatement representative, Hager; PACTS Policy Committee, Robert Burns, director, Gorham Public Works; METRO Regional Coalition representative, Shepard; Gorham High School Building Committee, Phillips and Smith; Gorham Athletic Campaign Committee, Hager; and Cable Franchise Committee, Hager and Shepard.

A proposed expansion/renovation of the high school was discussed briefly in the workshop. The School Committee has hired an architect to design a project and the high school building and athletic committees also met Tuesday.

“That school is coming,” said Hager, who has concerns about the price tag.

Hager wants school officials to be realistic in cost of a project. Town property taxpayers would be responsible to pay an entire amount as the state will not participate in funding.

The cost bandied about town that Hager has heard is $60 million to $70 million. Shepard said the Town Council needs to give the School Committee a limit on cost of a project. Phillips said school officials are discussing a price in the $20 million to $40 million range.

The Town Council would be the panel to determine whether to send a high school project to town voters in a referendum. But citizens could make an end run around the Town Council with a petition to go to referendum, Hartwell pointed out, if the Town Council failed to send a proposal to voters.

Paraschak suggested the Town Council conduct a workshop on the school matter. Paraschak could provide the impact figures a school project would have on the property tax rate.

The Town Council is considering a tax break for the town’s senior citizens similar to one in Cumberland. A proposal to benefit the elderly could be on an upcoming agenda.

