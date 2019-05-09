Harvey moves closer to OK, condos approved

Architect Dana Watts of SMAA in Cambridge, Massachusetts, seen here on a TV monitor, shows some early renderings Monday of a new manufacturing plant proposed in Gorham by Harvey Performance Company.

GORHAM — A new tool plant proposed by Harvey Performance Company appears poised for Planning Board approval next month while a 16-unit condo development on South Street received the final OK Monday.

The Massachusetts-based Harvey Performance Company is seeking permission to construct a plant on a 14-acre parcel at the former horse racing track on Narragansett Street. Plans are for a 76,887-square-foot first phase and a 36,000-square-foot second phase.

The proposal is the first development at the sprawling site owned by Shawn Moody’s company.

Harvey has a plant, Helical Solutions, in Gorham Industrial Park but company officials say it has outgrown that facility. The company manufactures high performance machine tools.

Steve Vatcher, vice president of operations for the company, said at the town Planning Board meeting Monday that HVAC units on roof of the building have been relocated in plans so they are not visible from the perimeter of the property. Landscaping plans with extensive plantings have also been submitted.

Architect Dana Watts of SMMA in Cambridge, Massachusetts, presented renderings for a single-story manufacturing building 25 feet high.

The Planning Board sought more information about the exterior materials and colors.

The board voted 6-0 (Vincent Grassi absent) to postpone further review until its June meeting. Civil engineer Shawn Frank of Sebago Technics represents Harvey and hopes for final approval in June.

“Look forward to seeing you next month,” Planning Board Chairman George Fox said.

The 1,300-foot access road from Narragansett Street has been named Raceway Drive.

In other action, the Planning Board approved 5-0 (Grassi absent and Brian Plowman recused) the 16-unit condominium development requested by developer Plowman. The Grady Farm subdivision is at 136 South St.

Several neighbors have objected to the proposal since it was introduced last summer. This week, Caroline Dahmsof 17 Spruce Lane cited elevation of the condos and pointed out people would look down into her yard. “It’s a big concern for me,” Dahms said about the loss of privacy.

Gina Marianacci, 144 South St., cited five houses that would abut her property and about 35 additional cars coming and going. “This is a huge impact,” Marianacci said.

Planning Board member Molly Butler-Bailey said personally she feels the density is “horrorfying.”

But Planning Board Vice Chairman Scott Firmin and Planning Board member Michael Richman said the development meets the comprehensive plan.

“It’s an indication where Gorham is going,” Fox said.

