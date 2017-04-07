Hiram man pleads not guilty in Windham fatal crash

PORTLAND – A Hiram man accused of causing a deadly car crash on Tandberg Trail in Windham pleaded not guilty or denied the seven charges against him in Cumberland County Superior Court Friday.

Philip John Macri, 28, faces charges of manslaughter, aggravated criminal operating under the influence, two counts of aggravated assault, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, reckless conduct with a firearm, and criminal forfeiture of a firearm stemming from the December 2016 crash that killed Rebecca Perry, 38, and seriously injured her daughter, Gretchen Perry, now 16.

The Perrys live in the Steep Falls section of Standish, and also have a 6-year-old son, Nathan. Following the arraignment Friday, lawyers for the Perry family released a statement from Rebecca’s husband.

“We think about Rebecca every minute of every day. She was a smart, strong and loving human being, and she had so much to look forward to,” Justin Perry said in the statement. “Philip Macri took everything from us. Our children now face a life without their mom to love them and cheer them on. I face a life without my partner and best friend, who stood beside me for more than 20 years. Words can’t express my anger and sadness.”

Macri pleaded not guilty to the first six charges and denied the final charge alleging a criminal forfeiture of a firearm.

According to police, Macri was speeding in his truck on the evening of Dec. 1 and crossed the center line into the opposite lane, striking Perry’s truck head on or close to head on.

Police say that Rebecca Perry was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel, and Gretchen was transported to Maine Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Macri was also transported to Maine Medical Center with “relatively minor injuries,” according to a Feb. 2 press release from the Windham Police Department. A passenger in his truck, 23-year-old Kelly Brangan of New Jersey, sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries and was also brought to Maine Medical Center, according to that same release.

Magry was later found to allegedly have marijuana and cocaine in his system at the time of the accident, according to a state crash report included in court documents.

Macri is out on bail, and Judge Nancy Mills reminded him during the arraignment of the terms of his release. Macri is not to possess alcohol or illegal drugs, dangerous weapons, is subject to random searches, cannot have any contact with the Perry family, and may not to operate a motor vehicle under any circumstances or possess motor vehicle keys. Macri has a curfew between the hours of 8 p.m and 6 a.m. as well.

Macri’s next court date was not set Friday, but his lawyer, Jerry Conley, asked that it be pushed to late May as they consult with several experts about the case. Assistant District Attorney Brendan O’Brien said the prosecution had no timeline and is ready to proceed.

Conley declined to comment further following the arraignment.

In addition to the criminal case, Justin Perry has filed a wrongful death suit against Macri in civil court. That suit seeks financial damages related to Rebecca’s death and Gretchen’s injuries.

In court documents, Perry family lawyer Steven Silin says that Gretchen “spent two weeks being treated for multiple, severe injuries, including a traumatic brain injury that will require extensive neurocognitive therapy.” Silin also said that she sustained fractures to her neck and eye socket.

Further complicating the civil suit are allegations surrounding the Macri home in Hiram. Perry’s lawsuit claims that Macri transferred ownership of the home on Richardson Road to his father weeks after the accident to shield it as an asset. Macri, however, claims that his father, Philip P. Macri, was always the legitimate owner of the home and that the younger Macri was only viewed as the apparent owner because of a typographical error.

Conley told the Judge that Macri is living in Kennebunk with his children, and that he will be moving back to the Hiram residence by May 1.

Rebecca Perry, left, was killed in a Dec. 1, 2016 car crash in Windham that left her daughter Gretchen Perry seriously injured. Philip J. Macri faces several charges, including manslaughter, related to the crash.