Historical society gets boost as beneficiary

Almery Hamblen

GORHAM — A Gorham native who died this year in Florida has left $10,000 to the Gorham Historical Society.

Almery R. Hamblen Sr. bequeathed the gift, which was formally accepted at the society’s annual meeting Monday. Bruce Roullard, treasurer, said he received a legal letter about the bequest on Oct. 19.

The society has not yet earmarked the gift for a particular use, said Suzanne Phillips, president of the group.

Descended from one of the town’s founding families, Hamblen was born in Gorham to Joseph and Nellie (Elkins) Hamblen. He died at 101 on Aug. 29. His obituary said he “chronicled the genealogy and centuries of diaries of the Hamblen family.”

He was a dues paying member of Gorham Historical Society.

Hamblen was an educator, boater and a U.S. Air Force veteran. An aviator, he served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam. He retired as a lieutenant colonel. He observed his 100th birthday with an Honor Flight trip to Washington, D.C.

According to a copy of Hamblen’s will, the town’s Baxter Memorial Library and the Maine Historical Society also are listed to each receive $10,000, and the University of Southern Maine is named a beneficiary along with multiple individuals.

“Almery’s legacy and love of education continues in an endowment for future education scholars at the University of Southern Maine in honor of his family,” his obituary said.

Gorham Historical Society also announced in its annual meeting that John McCarthy of Gorham in May donated $62,000 to the society to build a barn at the society’s 100-acre Jim Eddy Homestead. McCarthy, a nephew of Eddy, lives on the property that the late Eddy gave to the society several years ago.

Brenda Caldwell, a former society president, has retired as the society’s archivist and has named Kelly Towle Dearborn as her successor. Caldwell said society founders did not want the role to be an elected, political position. According to protocol, the archivist names a replacement subject to approval by the president.

“I will remain on board as one of the assistants as long as needed, but Kelly will be the person in charge,” Caldwell said in a prepared statement she read.

In its annual election of officers, Jan Labrecque becomes secretary, succeeding Amy Valentine, who stepped down; David McCullough was re-elected as vice president of projects; and Dearborn was chosen as treasurer, replacing Roullard, who relinquished the post because of a time factor.

Other officers fulfilling terms are Phillips as president; Caldwell, executive secretary; Amanda Pearson, vice president; and Ronald Shepard, past president.

