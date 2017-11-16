Historical society packed up but no place to go

Gorham Historical Society archives is located in this town-owned, brick building at 28 School St. The society has packed up and is ready to move but is still searching for another location.

GORHAM — Hoping to land a new home, the reinvigorated historical society has packed up the contents of its archives, but as of this week it has no place to go.

The society, which turns 50 next year, has been headquartered for more than 40 years at 28 School St., a town-owned brick building in the village. But the facility no longer meets the society’s needs. It’s looking for a place to relocate, but the society hasn’t nailed down a new place.

Suzanne Phillips, society president, said Tuesday that the School Street building needs repairs and lacks parking for researchers. In addition, there has been an increased interest in visiting the archives during this past year.

“We would like to provide a better space to display items and for school groups to come,” Phillips said. “We also need a safe space to preserve our historical items and documents.”

Artifacts housed in the archives include an Abraham Lincoln letter and a desk owned by Gorham native and benefactor Frederick Robie, who in 1883 became the state’s 39th governor.

The society, bouncing back from the cusp of collapse at one point in 2016, has new officers who have regenerated interest among citizens in the community. Recently and unexpectedly it became a beneficiary of $10,000 from a will.

In a continuing search for a new headquarters, Phillips said they have contacted Shawn Moody about availability of a former one-room school he owns on Narragansett Street. Moody said he would check on the condition of the old school, but Phillips hadn’t heard back from him this week.

Moody did not return American Journal voice messages left on his cell phone this week.

Phillips said they will also approach the University of Southern Maine. The society also has heard a few other location suggestions.

“We hope to have some possibilities to bring to the members at our March 5 meeting,” she said said.

The current brick headquarters is a historic structure built 174 years ago and first occupied by Maine Mutual Fire Insurance Co., which bought the lot from Simon McLellan. The construction cost $50.

For a number of years, the two-story building housed the town offices. The society has leased the building from the town since the mid 1970s when new municipal offices opened on Main Street. Phillips said the society re-signed an updated lease earlier this year with now retired Town Manager David Cole. Under terms of the lease, the society is obligated to give the town a substantial notice before vacating.

The society pays all the building’s utility bills like heat, electricity, telephone and water. The archives in the past has been open to the public 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thursdays April through October. During winter months, the archives is kept heated to 55 degrees.

Material available for research includes genealogical records, photographs, documents, books, town reports, burial records, and information about the town’s landmarks.

The town and historical society have long ties with the university campus that has several national landmarks including the Academy Building where Robie attended school. In 1968, Dr. Robert York, a professor and state historian, held meetings on the campus that led to founding the local historical society.

The late Calvin Hamblen became the society’s first president.

The fate of the 28 School Street building could be questionable if the society moves. But Phillips and Ronald Shepard, both newly elected to the Town Council, likely would have an impact on any disposition of the building. Shepard is the society’s past president.

“The town owns the building, so it will be up to them,” Phillips said.

